NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twenty percent of hospital staff in Connecticut will face termination if they do not receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30. A reported 80 percent of hospital staff at Yale New Haven Health system, Hartford Healthcare, and several other hospitals across the state have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who haven’t been vaccinated risk losing their jobs by the end of September if they go against the mandate several hospitals are putting in place.