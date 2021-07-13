Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to decide whether to reinstate death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarn

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHoch_0avkf18f00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in October over whether to reinstate the death penalty against Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after the U.S. Court of Appeals vacated his sentence last year, according to WFXT and a court schedule posted online Tuesday.

Justices will hear the case on Oct. 13.

Three people died and more than 260 others were injured April 15, 2013, when Tsarnaev and his brother, Tamerlan, set off bombs at the finish line for the Boston Marathon. In 2015, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted of 30 charges connected to the case -- including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction -- and sentenced to death.

Last summer, the U.S. Court of Appeals threw out Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death penalty sentence, saying that the trial court had failed to account for jury bias and for how much Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was influenced by his older brother. Attorneys for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev argued that Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who was killed in a shootout with police days after the 2013 bombing, was the mastermind behind the attack, according to The Associated Press.

In June, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, saying in a 56-page brief that the appeals court “improperly vacated the capital sentences recommended by the jury in one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our Nation’s history.”

If the Supreme Court declines to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, he will serve a sentence of life in prison, WFXT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamerlan Tsarnaev
Person
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Capital Punishment#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#Wfxt#The Associated Press#The Justice Department#The Supreme Court#Nation#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Court overturns death penalty conviction in women’s slayings

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a death penalty conviction and ordered a new trial for a man who pleaded guilty to killing three women in a Cleveland suburb. Justices said a three-judge panel in Cleveland failed to inform George Brinkman Jr., 49, about his right...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Marathon Bomber, CIA Black Sites to Kick Off Supreme Court Term

Justices to consider death sentence for Boston marathon bomber Oct. 13. CIA “black sites,” Kentucky abortion law also on October calendar. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether to reinstate Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s capital sentences on Oct. 13, releasing the schedule for its first month of arguments for the 2021 term.
King County, WAseattlepi.com

Supreme Court reinstates King County police inquest system

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has reinstated sweeping changes made to the King County inquest procedures in 2018, providing an expanded avenue for the families of people killed by police to seek answers and culpability. In a unanimous opinion the justices on Thursday struck down most challenges by...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Supreme Court denies appeal of juvenile nearly 20 years after conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a juvenile offender almost two decades after his conviction was made final. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 118,802: In the Matter of I.A., it held that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeal of a juvenile offender that challenged his conviction almost 20 years after the conviction was made final.
Congress & Courtswmleader.com

Ohio death penalty conviction vacated due to court error

The Ohio Supreme Court has vacated the death penalty conviction of a man who pleaded guilty to killing three women, citing a trial court error. The state’s high court on Wednesday overturned the aggravated murder conviction of George C. Brinkman, 49, after ruling Wednesday a trial court did not advise him that he was waiving his rights to confront witnesses in the June 2017 slayings by pleading guilty, according to the ruling.
Congress & Courtsncsl.org

Supreme Court to Decide Maine School Choice Case

In Carson v. Makin the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether Maine has violated the U.S. Constitution by refusing to fund, as part of a generally available student-aid program, attending schools that provide religious, or “sectarian,” instruction. More than half of Maine’s “school administrative units” (SUA) don’t operate public secondary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

FBI reveals new information on Brett Kavanaugh investigation

The FBI revealed new information on its sexual misconduct investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation to the Supreme Court. In a letter sent to two Democratic senators, the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips on the then-judge in 2018, but only the "relevant" ones were sent to the Trump White House, and it's not clear what happened after that. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct. Jan Wolfe, legal affairs correspondent for Reuters, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy