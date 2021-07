The expectation around Ben Simmons is that his time in Philadelphia is coming to an end. The 76ers point forward has been the most likely star on the move among the big names mentioned in the rumor mill this offseason. While the usual suspects like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have been named as potential landing spots for Ben Simmons, there’s one team out East that could swoop in for the Sixers star: the Toronto Raptors.