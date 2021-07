Anyone who travels to Chicago from the Lansing area has had to make the tough decision of flying, taking the bus, the train, or driving. Driving seems best but you could have the misfortune of some heavy traffic and construction. I drive to my hometown Chicago from Downtown Lansing about every 5 weeks for the weekend to see my daughter and 19-month granddaughter. Her name is Indie and she is my first, she is my pride and joy.