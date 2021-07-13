Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Samaritan Caregivers’ grocery program feeds strapped seniors

By Alyx Arnett
Kokomo Perspective
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors who are on fixed incomes or are shut-in have one less thing to worry about, thanks to a newer program from Samaritan Caregivers. During the pandemic, the nonprofit began a grocery program in which volunteers would shop for $25 worth of items for seniors from their grocery lists so that they wouldn’t have to get out in the pandemic. As it turned out, the program was a huge help for seniors who were strapped for cash or immobile, and thanks to a contract with the City of Kokomo, the nonprofit has been able to continue the program through this year.

