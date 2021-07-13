Samaritan Caregivers’ grocery program feeds strapped seniors

Seniors who are on fixed incomes or are shut-in have one less thing to worry about, thanks to a newer program from Samaritan Caregivers. During the pandemic, the nonprofit began a grocery program in which volunteers would shop for $25 worth of items for seniors from their grocery lists so that they wouldn’t have to get out in the pandemic. As it turned out, the program was a huge help for seniors who were strapped for cash or immobile, and thanks to a contract with the City of Kokomo, the nonprofit has been able to continue the program through this year.