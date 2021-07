Leicester City and Belgium defender Timothy Castagne sustained a horror injury at Euro2020. Yet Foxes fans can hope he is to be fit sooner rather than later. The Euros have been a good watch for Foxes supporter for the most part, as the participation in the competition has been more than ever. There have been some pretty exciting moments in the tournament for Leicester fans and some rough ones too. Kasper Schmeichel leading Denmark all the way to semi-finals but losing is a big example of that.