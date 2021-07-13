Cancel
Free sculpture, sound, and performance installation ‘You Are Here’ at Lincoln Center

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its ongoing Restart Stages initiative – activating and reimagining outdoor public spaces for our new era through artistic and community involvement – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts presents the world premiere of its latest commission You Are Here. Supported by the Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund (ADIF), the free sculpture, sound, and live performance installation, conceived by award-winning choreographer Andrea Miller (Artistic Director of the Brooklyn-based movement company GALLIM), is open for visitors to experience on the campus’s iconic Hearst Plaza from July 14-30. The project is designed with inclusion integrated throughout, so that all guests can experience the work.

