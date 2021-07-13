Free sculpture, sound, and performance installation ‘You Are Here’ at Lincoln Center
As part of its ongoing Restart Stages initiative – activating and reimagining outdoor public spaces for our new era through artistic and community involvement – Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts presents the world premiere of its latest commission You Are Here. Supported by the Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund (ADIF), the free sculpture, sound, and live performance installation, conceived by award-winning choreographer Andrea Miller (Artistic Director of the Brooklyn-based movement company GALLIM), is open for visitors to experience on the campus’s iconic Hearst Plaza from July 14-30. The project is designed with inclusion integrated throughout, so that all guests can experience the work.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
