Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Explores Luke Skywalker’s Return in Season 2 Finale

The season two finale of The Mandalorian left fans with an emotionally charged twist. The episode, titled 'The Rescue' is highly memorable for the revelation of the one and only Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill himself. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the reveal was that even though it was filmed in 2020, Hamil appeared to look just exactly as he was in the original 70s Star Wars films. This is due to the innovative use of state of the art digital de-aging and facial replacement technology. For anyone who might be interested in this fascinating aspect of production, Disney+ has good news.