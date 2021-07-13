Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Explores Luke Skywalker’s Return in Season 2 Finale
In last year’s Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. Reaction to the episode was emotionally-charged for many, deeply resonating with generations of fans who were elated to see the Jedi Master in his post-Star Wars: Return of the Jedi prime. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+.www.starwars.com
