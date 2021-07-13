Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Special Episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Explores Luke Skywalker’s Return in Season 2 Finale

StarWars.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn last year’s Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. Reaction to the episode was emotionally-charged for many, deeply resonating with generations of fans who were elated to see the Jedi Master in his post-Star Wars: Return of the Jedi prime. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, debuting August 25 on Disney+.

www.starwars.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mandalorian#The Television Academy#Themandalorian#Disney Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Loki’ Will Return for Season 2 at Disney Plus, Marvel Reveals in the Last Episode of First Season

Marvel has revealed that there will indeed be a second season of “Loki” via an insert in a post credits scene in the final episode of season 1. At the 42 minutes and 48 seconds mark of the episode, it says simply: “Loki will return in season 2.” No further details were provided regarding the next season of the series that stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. “Loki” is the third series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. The first was the acclaimed “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, which earned 23 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The second,...
TV Seriesfoxillinois.com

'Loki' series returning for season 2 on Disney+

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Disney+ is renewing Marvel's hit show "Loki" for its second season. In an interesting fashion, Disney made the announcement for season 2 during the end credits of season 1. In an interview with Deadline before the "Loki" season finale, Hiddleston hinted this may not be the last...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Luke Skywalker & Grogu Appear Together In New Official Star Wars Posters

The second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian ended with the explosive return of a young Luke Skywalker, who took Grogu under his tutelage after rescuing Mando and his team from Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers. Knowing that the popular Star Wars show is taking a year off and the showrunners...
TV Seriescelebritypage.com

A S​pecial​ Episode of 'The Mandalorian' to Premiere August 25th

The season two finale of The Mandalorian left fans with an emotionally charged twist. The episode, titled 'The Rescue' is highly memorable for the revelation of the one and only Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill himself. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the reveal was that even though it was filmed in 2020, Hamil appeared to look just exactly as he was in the original 70s Star Wars films. This is due to the innovative use of state of the art digital de-aging and facial replacement technology. For anyone who might be interested in this fascinating aspect of production, Disney+ has good news.
TV SeriesPopculture

Disney+ Renews Marvel's 'Loki' for Season 2 Following Epic Finale

Disney has apparently renewed Marvel Studios' Loki for a second season, announcing it quite plainly in the Season 1 finale. Loki wrapped up its run on Disney+ on Wednesday, complete with one of the post-credit scenes the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for. it showed a file reading: "Loki will return in Season 2."
MoviesComicBook

The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Opens Up About His Surprising Luke Skywalker Return

Star Wars fans everywhere got quite a shock during the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, as iconic hero Luke Skywalker unexpectedly returned to the fold. Not only was it surprising to see Luke battle his way through a ship filled with killer droids to retrieve Grogu, but it was an even bigger moment when everyone realized that Mark Hamill was playing the young Jedi, reprising the role he originated back in 1977. Sure, there was a lot of digital de-aging going on, but it was still Hamill back with a lightsaber, which was more than enough to get fans excited.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Luke Skywalker Trains Grogu as a Jedi on Comic-Con Poster

Grogu begins his training with Luke Skywalker on a new Comic-Con exclusive Star Wars poster. Artist Russell Walks created the poster. He titled it "Size Matters Not." The name points out how Luke's relationship with "Baby Yoda" reverses the relationship Luke had with Yoda. Grogu uses the Force to levitate the pieces of a lightsaber. At the same time, Luke hovers a yellow kyber crystal above his palm. The scene shows one possible future for Luke and Grogu after Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season finale. The poster is available exclusively at Shop Trends. You can see the poster below.
TV SeriesInverse

Mandalorian Season 3 theory reveals a familiar, frightening face

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Changes are ahead for The Mandalorian. After two seasons of Din Djarin and Grogu rollicking through the galaxy, Grogu is off to Jedi boarding school in the care of Luke Skywalker, while Din is left shipless, sonless, and in possession of the Darksaber.
MoviesStarWars.com

Mission to the Hutt Homeworld in Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6 – Exclusive Preview

On the world of Nal Hutta, young Jedi Farzala is about to put his skills at diplomacy and Huttese to the test. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #6, aboard the Vessel, Jedi Master Obratuk is deep in hibernation. But with the help of the “awesome weirdo pilot” Leox, Farzala may just charm his way into a peaceful negotiation with the notorious crime family.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Who’s leaving The Mandalorian after season 2?

We’ve seen two seasons of The Mandalorian so far, and we know that there tends to be some surprises when it comes to who will and won’t be in a season of the show. In season 1, for example, we lost Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte), who sacrificed himself nobly to protect Grogu. The same could be said for IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), who also only appeared in season 1. And surprisingly, the Armorer (Emily Swallow) was yet another fan-favorite character who just didn’t return to The Mandalorian in season 2.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Mandalorian Star Teases Return As Bo-Katan In Season 3

The Mandalorian season 2 introduced a bunch of important characters into the show’s lore. But while Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) mostly featured just to set up their own spinoff series, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze promises to continue to have a significant presence on the Disney Plus hit. Sure enough, the actress has now teased that she’s possibly already back at work in the Star Wars universe.
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

The Resistance Broadcast – Seeing Mark Hamill Back as Luke Skywalker in Disney Gallery Will Be Special

On this episode we talk about the reveal that Disney Gallery will return for a special episode on The Mandalorian season 2 finale, and how seeing Mark Hamill return on set as Luke Skywalker is going to be something truly special to see. We also look at The Mandalorian‘s Emmy nominations and check in with the latest in the War of the Bounty Hunters comic run, including Qi’ra’s deeds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy