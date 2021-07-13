Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Running For All the Right Reasons

womensrunning.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistance can be a funny thing. Back in 2009, Katie Grossman was working at a running store and training for a marathon. When the subject of ultras came up, a co-worker asked her, What’s another five miles? A few days later, after she crossed the finish line of her first 50K, her co-worker then sent her a link to a 50-miler. Two months later she ran her first 50-mile race. He sent her another link—this time for a 100-mile race. By the end of the year she’d run her first 100 and was thoroughly hooked on long, grueling days on the trail with only her mind and body to contend with.

www.womensrunning.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Running#Race#Marathon#Tumor#New Balance#Ultras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

You Did Think About All This, Right?

If awkward conversations were a sport, I could be in medal contention. Unless, of course, the IOC also has a rule against trace amounts of espresso beans in the bloodstream. “I’m sure you did think about all this, right?”. I have gotten that question specifically. A couple times. Also the...
Hancock, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Reasons for running: Canal runners share their stories

HANCOCK — At age 92, Ken Seaton, could easily be called the elder statesman of the Canal Run. However, it is not just his age that would allow him to earn that title. Even more impressive is the fact that Seaton hasn’t missed a Canal Run since its debut in 1976.
Lafayette, LAKLFY.com

Rise and Run | Marathoners looking to run in all 50 states

LAFAYETTE, La – “It was a personal goal for all of us just to run all 50 states,” Lafayette resident Mandolia Jean-Batiste says. “We decided as a group of friends to make it happen. It’s a good way to visit all 50 states.”. Five ladies, three from Lafayette and two...
Eugene, ORwomensrunning.com

How Hot Is Too Hot to Run?

Runners don’t like heat. When the mercury rises, so too do many of us — early in the morning, that is, in an effort to get in our training before the heat sets in. Increasingly it seems, even rising before dawn is a futile effort to beat the heat. But, hot or not, we’ll get out in it, sweat, suffer and complain.
FitnessRunnersWorld

5 Very Convincing Reasons Why You Need a Running Coach

As long as you’re not trying to make a career out of running, you don’t really need a running coach, right?. Yes, there are thousands of training plans you can download online. And, yes, hiring a running coach can feel like a luxury. But there is so much value in working with someone who’s qualified to help you achieve your goal and avoid certain dangers. That’s especially true for newer runners: Last year, MapMyRun saw a 65 percent increase in runs logged while Garmin saw 27 percent more new users than in previous years; at the same time, runners logging more volume (even with less intensity!) experienced more injuries, a recent survey of 1,147 runners found.
Home & Gardenwomensrunning.com

She Used to Sell the Shoes, Now Tracy Ann Roeser Designs the Running Shop

Like many runners, Tracy Ann Roeser gets a lot of inspiration during her daily morning jaunts out on the trails. As an interior designer and visual marketing professional in Boulder, Colorado, she’s often thinking about how to make spaces and things more functional, more modern, more invigorating, and, quite frankly, even more cool.
Lone Tree, COparkerchronicle.net

Lone Tree couple runs all over the world

When Steve Sorensen set a goal to run a marathon before turning 60, he and his wife, Carol, had no idea it would lead to them running in major races across multiple continents. Since 2013, the Lone Tree couple has run all over the world. The couple ran with wildebeests,...
Workoutssouthfloridareporter.com

The Right Way To Get Your Body Flexible (Video)

Muscle flexibility is important for your body. But according to sports medicine experts at Mayo Clinic, the old way of stretching before you exercise isn’t the right approach. Reporter Jason Howland explains in this Mayo Clinic Minute. “Having flexible muscles and mobile joints can help reduce your overall injury risk....
WorkoutsReal Simple

How to Choose the Right Workout Based on Your Mood—Whether You're Sad, Tense, or Low on Energy

Whether due to hormones or external factors, the experience of feeling totally unproductive one day and on the ball the next is common among most people. While it's worth talking to your doctor about any extreme mood fluctuations that are difficult to manage and process, mood hills and valleys are a typical part of life—and we all just have to learn to ride our own waves. But did you know you can actually improve or capitalize on how you're feeling in the moment with exercise? The key is to be able to choose a fitness routine—from boxing to yoga—that either improves your symptoms or uses them to your physical and mental advantage.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 8 Best Standing Glute Exercises for Older Adults

Training the glutes may seem like a fitness priority reserved for the young — anyone trying to build a bigger butt or boost performance in a sport. But actually, everyone, at any age, can benefit from working their posterior. In fact, glute training becomes even more important as we get...
Sportswomensrunning.com

What is a Wicket? A Look at the Track Training Tool

Wickets, also called mini or speed hurdles, are short rectangular-shaped training tools. They’re much smaller and more forgiving than the hurdles track athletes race over. Competitive athletes and coaches alike praise them for improving force production, ground contact time, speed, and form, using them in wicket track dills. As a...
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood Stuns With Inspirational Yoga Mat Stretch

Carrie Underwood smiles while holding a micWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Carrie Underwood is stunning fans while stretching it out on a yoga mat and boosting her profits. The 38-year-old country superstar and Fit52 app founder today popped up on her brand's Instagram, with the photo seeing the "Southbound" hit-maker showing off her sculpted shoulders as she posed stretching and in skin-tight leggings.
Sportsteamusa.org

All Eyes Will Be On Simone Biles In Tokyo And For Good Reason

Simone Biles poses for a photo on June 27, 2021 in St. Louis. The bedazzled goat that adorned Simone Biles’ leotard this spring has been given some time off. “Goldie was something that we did for just whenever I represent my home gym,” the gymnast confirmed. “So it didn’t make an appearance at trials, and it wont make an appearance at the Olympics.”
Fitnesswomenfitness.net

Learn to Relax Muscles for Labor & Delivery

When you are doing pelvic floor exercises, you need to learn how to relax the ab muscles while engaging the pelvic floor, or the PC. And conversely, when doing abdominal exercises, you must learn how to relax the pelvic muscles and work your transverse. It is a little like patting your head and rubbing your belly at the same time—women start out wanting to engage them both at once. But with time and practice, controlling your muscles individually is much easier and more intuitive.
NFLfanbuzz.com

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Here’s What the Longest-Living People in the World Always Eat (and Drink) Before Bed For Restful Sleep

Look, I fully grasp why this 107-year-old woman credited her long, healthy life to being single, as well as the rationale of this 102-year-old woman who says she's thrived so long because she minds her own business. But many of us cannot put all of our eggs in one particular longevity basket—which is why I've turned to the ways of the Blue Zones to help me live a longer, happier, healthier life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy