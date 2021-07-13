Cancel
Shiawassee County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Shiawassee by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shiawassee A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SHIAWASSEE COUNTY At 307 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Laingsburg to near Haslett to near Williamston. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Laingsburg around 320 PM EDT. Perry and Morrice around 330 PM EDT. Owosso around 335 PM EDT. Corunna, Bancroft and Henderson around 345 PM EDT. Durand around 355 PM EDT. Lennon around 405 PM EDT. New Lothrop around 410 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Juddville, Bennington, Shaftsburg, Carland and Vernon. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

