Emmy nominations 2021: A weird year for TV produces some weird nominations (analysis)

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
 11 days ago
You didn’t need supernatural predictor powers to anticipate that the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations would look different than in years past. The effects of the coronavirus meant that several awards show perennials weren’t able to go into production. The absence of new seasons of, for example, “Succession,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Better Call Saul” and others was likely to open the door for new contenders.

