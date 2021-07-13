Cancel
Pine County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pine A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL PINE COUNTY At 208 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Rutledge, or 18 miles north of Hinckley, moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph, half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Askov and Bruno around 230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Banning State Park. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

