Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Estill A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN POWELL SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTH CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM EDT At 248 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Stanton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stanton, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Clay City, Westbend, Levee, Powell Valley, Spout Springs, Kimbrell, Cressy, Hargett, Bean, Waltersville, Palmer, Virden, Vaughns Mill, Hardwick, Iron Mound, Rosslyn and Cat Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camargo, KY
City
Jeffersonville, KY
City
Clay City, KY
City
Rosslyn, KY
City
Stanton, KY
City
Clay, KY
County
Estill County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Cat#Westbend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cats
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy