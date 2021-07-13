Special Weather Statement issued for Estill by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Estill A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN POWELL SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTH CENTRAL ESTILL COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM EDT At 248 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Stanton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stanton, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Clay City, Westbend, Levee, Powell Valley, Spout Springs, Kimbrell, Cressy, Hargett, Bean, Waltersville, Palmer, Virden, Vaughns Mill, Hardwick, Iron Mound, Rosslyn and Cat Creek.alerts.weather.gov
