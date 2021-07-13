Cancel
Bath County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN POWELL SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTH CENTRAL BATH AND NORTHERN MENIFEE COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM EDT At 307 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Stanton, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Owingsville, Frenchburg, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Clay Lick, Means, Preston, Cornwell, Rothwell, Walkers Crossing, Olympia Springs, Cedar Groves, Bean, Bourbon Furnace, Fagan, Tabor, Crooks, Ratlitt, Peeled Oak and Olympia. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

