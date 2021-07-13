Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Teller The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Teller County in central Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 108 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florissant, or 25 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Divide. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

