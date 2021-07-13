Cancel
Ivanka Trump’s Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

Posted by 
WomenzMag
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain views of Aspen, Colorado for a midsummer vacation.

Womenzmag is a single-point destination for women to get inspiration and be updated from the latest developments and jaw-dropping information from the USA and all over the world. We aim to deliver reader-friendly news about the newest fashion, entertainment, life hacks, styling tips, and local updates from the USA and all over the world to our valued readers.

