Louis Angelino, who cleans homes in New Jersey to supplement his income, shared the story of how he accidentally went to the wrong townhouse — and left it spotless. 27-year-old Angelino III of Barrington said he works a regular job at a liquor store, but lately he has been cleaning homes for friends to make extra money. Angelino, who detailed the saga in a TikTok video, said he was due to clean a home for a friend named Mark in Cherry Hill, and he arrived to find the key in the expected place under the doormat.