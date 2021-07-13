Summer Centered: Haute Disrupts the Fashion Industry
Kayla Baquiran '23, Eleanor Alix '23, and Madeline Webster '23 saw two problems. First, the fashion industry and design programs are exclusive and inaccessible, especially for upcoming designers from underrepresented backgrounds. Second, consumers are looking for unique, high-quality, and sustainable clothing that can be hard to find. The platform they are developing in Haverford Innovations Program’s (HIP) Summer Incubator, called Haute, could address the concerns of fashion designers and consumers alike.www.haverford.edu
