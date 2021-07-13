Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haverford, PA

Summer Centered: Haute Disrupts the Fashion Industry

By Archive
haverford.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKayla Baquiran '23, Eleanor Alix '23, and Madeline Webster '23 saw two problems. First, the fashion industry and design programs are exclusive and inaccessible, especially for upcoming designers from underrepresented backgrounds. Second, consumers are looking for unique, high-quality, and sustainable clothing that can be hard to find. The platform they are developing in Haverford Innovations Program’s (HIP) Summer Incubator, called Haute, could address the concerns of fashion designers and consumers alike.

www.haverford.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Haverford, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Designers#Summer Incubator#Ebay#Pinterest#Hip#Scrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
AdvocacyGreenBiz

Using data to turn the fashion industry into a force for good

Serial social entrepreneur Maxine Bédat is at the center of the relatively small but growing — and increasingly influential — sustainable apparel movement. As founder and director of the New Standard Institute (NSI), she leads a "think and do tank that uses data and the power of citizens to turn the fashion industry into a force for good."
Designers & Collectionsinvesting.com

Haute Couture goes NFT: Digitalization at the Paris Fashion Week

For luxury brands, usual business and marketing practices work upside down. While other businesses aim to scale, optimize and become accessible — luxury brands are supposed to be a cold and beautiful dream, causing admiration and (rarely fulfilled) desires of ownership. Building a luxury brand takes generations of storytelling, and the skill of maintaining a fragile balance between making profits and remaining exclusive, one-of-a-kind perfection. This paradigm has shifted with the trends of the modern era, in which a successful business should be data-driven and community-driven. Digitalization aims to democratize everything from finance to art, and luxury brands need to follow this ever-changing reality and embrace innovation in their way.
Phillipsburg, NJlvb.com

Fashion industry logistics provider coming to Phillipsburg

A logistics provider to the fashion industry is moving into the newly developed Bridge Point 78 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the mind-blowing TikTok fashion hacks that will change the way you get dressed, forever

It’s time to cancel any guilt you might have for thinking you’re spending too much time scrolling TikTok. From the sports crazes we’ve fallen for (yep, we bought roller-skates), the jaw-dropping ways to use eyelash curlers (spoiler: they do way more than just curl your lashes) and the best ways to ace a job interview, TikTok is the public information service we never knew we needed.
EnvironmentForbes

Sustainability In The Fashion Industry: Avoiding Communication Landmines

CEO & Co-founder of Cure Media, the leading and award-winning influencer marketing company for fashion brands. Sustainability is arguably the biggest issue confronting fashion brands right now — no surprise considering the industry accounts for roughly 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions (more than international flights and shipping combined). But...
Appareldaytonatimes.com

Top summer fashion trends: Looks from the ’70s and ’90s

The summer 2021 fashion trends are in full effect. This is the time for warmer weather, bright colors or prints, and experimenting with countless looks and styles. While some trends are highly expected like shorts, tank tops and sandals, many fashion influencers have found their own way to put twists on their personal style this season.
Small BusinessEssence

'PITCH PLEASE' Competition Awards $300k To Black Women Beauty Businesses Aiming To Disrupt The Industry

Emerging Black-owned beauty businesses received funding from Pull Up For Change and the New Voices Foundation to further equity in the billion-dollar industry. According to Nielsen, at some of the world’s biggest beauty brands, less than 10% of senior-level executives are Black women despite African-Americans possessing $1.2 trillion in spending power. The Black hair care industry alone generates billions in annual sales, mostly at the hands of their women customers.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Summer Fashion Wasn't My Thing Until I Discovered These Stunning Outfits

While fall fashion has historically reigned supreme in my book, I am becoming more and more of a summer-fashion convert this year. How could I not? The outfits have been on fire, from all the Y2K reemergence speaking to my preteen soul to the bevy of classics I can't believe I still don't own. If there were an award show for this year's style, this summer's outfits would have cleaned up.
New York City, NYlimcollege.edu

LIM Hosts an Industry Discussion about Fashion’s Future

On Monday, July 12th, LIM hosted its first in-person industry event since the pandemic struck in 2020. Not only did this set a precedent for the future of LIM, but it also set one for the future of New York City. As a student, it was truly something special to attend. This panel event featured some amazing designers, industry professionals, and LIM’s own President Elizabeth S. Marcuse and Professor Nancy Miller. The roundtable event was led by Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, the representative for LIM’s district in New York.
Beauty & FashionKATV

Summer vacation fashion with Style In The Rock

Cat Sims and Alisha Curtis with Style in the Rock show off their best summer vacation looks and talk about what's trending now, including matching two piece sets. You can follow them on Instagram at @CatSimsxoxo, @AlishaCurtis and @stylintherock.
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

Queenly Tackles A Formalwear Industry Ripe For Disruption

Queenly, a marketplace and search engine for women’s formalwear, is poised to expand following a recent funding round. The company on Thursday said it has raised $6.3 million in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing its total funding to date to $7.1 million. The cash infusion will help the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

5 Summer Fashion Picks You Can Try for Free With Prime Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We absolutely love shopping online. It’s our favorite activity. Whenever we have some downtime, you’ll see Us browsing through new arrivals and mega-sales. Even we can admit, however, that there issues. Yes, it’s easy and convenient compared to real-life shopping, but you don’t get to try the pieces on before you buy them!
Beauty & Fashionmakeuseof.com

The 10 Best Productivity Tools That Every Fashion Designer Needs

The fashion industry is a highly competitive market. If you're a designer, you need to do all you can to stand out. In order to stay relevant, you need a toolset that will help you show off your designs, boost sales, and find customers. That's why we've created a list of some of the best apps and sites you can use to help you stay on top of trends and sell your designs.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

LABJ Insider: LA’s Fashion Industry Continues to Grow

Fashion is woven into the fabric of Los Angeles, from Hollywood to Silicon Beach and everywhere in between. Ilse Metchek, the president of the nonprofit California Fashion Association, wants to make sure L.A.’s business leaders don’t forget that. While the town’s entertainment, real estate and finance industries may garner more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy