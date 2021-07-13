Cancel
Red-Band Trailer for 'Ema' Reveals Intense Romantic Drama Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Mariana Di Girolamo

By Ashley Bubp
Collider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red-band trailer for Chilean film Ema was just released today, and it's a doozy. Directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larrain and starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, Ema is the story of a dancer who divorces her husband (and boss; in addition to being her partner, he's also the director of the dance company she gets paid to dance for) because he's sterile and can't give her a "real son". At one point, the couple tried to fill the void by adopting a child, but later took him back to the orphanage from where they got him, like a pet they weren't responsible enough to handle. At one point, Ema has a change of heart about the boy - but not before tragedy ensues.

