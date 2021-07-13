Red-Band Trailer for 'Ema' Reveals Intense Romantic Drama Starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Mariana Di Girolamo

Growing up is a beast. Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed, coming Spring 2022. pic.twitter.com/8CWBUvMIW8. Pixar is finally ready to give fans a closer look at its next anticipated project with the first teaser trailer for Turning Red, and it looks absolutely delightful. The new trailer starts out in a school as Mei attempts to get through class, but she is quickly faced with the situation every child dreads...their parent showing up at school. Actually, scratch that, the worst nightmare is your parent hovering outside of your classroom behind a tree and causing a scene, which unfortunately is exactly what happens, and that's when we see Mei transform into a giant Red Panda. You can check out the full teaser in the video above.