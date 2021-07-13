Volatility Drops in Directionless Digital Asset Market – eToro Crypto Roundup

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In its 10-Q, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) discloses that during the six months ended June 30, 2021, we purchased and received $1.50 billion of bitcoin. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded $23 million and $50 million, respectively, of impairment losses on such digital assets. We also realized gains of $128 million in March 2021. Such gains are presented net of impairment losses in Restructuring and other in the consolidated statement of operations. As of June 30, 2021, the carrying value of our digital assets held was $1.31 billion, which reflects cumulative impairments of $50 million. The fair market value of such digital assets held as of June 30, 2021 was $1.47 billion.