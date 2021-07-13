Cancel
Volatility Drops in Directionless Digital Asset Market – eToro Crypto Roundup

Cover picture for the articleWill sideways trading give way to volatility as Grayscale shares unlock?. A summer lull has descended on the digital asset market, as Bitcoin struggles to find clear direction amidst an ample supply of both bullish and bearish headlines. Visa said on Wednesday that more than $1 billion worth of crypto...

Stockscryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs Files for “DeFi” ETF to Track Tech Giants

Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs has applied for an exchange-traded fund for what it claims is the decentralized finance space, but all may not be what it seems. The banking giant filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 26 for a DeFi ETF that would offer exposure to public companies.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BOXTradEx And BOCT Signed Strategic Partnership To Launch Gateway Access To Digital Assets Broker In Asean Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXTradEx and BOCT has reached a strategic partnership to cooperate in cross-currency settlement via token and/or digital asset. This partnership has the potential to create great value-added benefits to BOXTradEx users, especially with the option for fiat-to-cryptocurrency transaction settlement subject to rates. Furthermore, BOXTradEx has established a Fiat On-Ramp platform which enable users in Southeast Asia countries, like Vietnam and Indonesia, to deposit fiat money from their bank account in return for digital assets, such as BOCT, BTC, Ethereum and USDT, etc.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Tesla (TSLA) Reported $50M Impairment on Digital Assets for Six Months Ended June 30, Fair Market Value of Digital Assets is $1.47B as of June 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In its 10-Q, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) discloses that during the six months ended June 30, 2021, we purchased and received $1.50 billion of bitcoin. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded $23 million and $50 million, respectively, of impairment losses on such digital assets. We also realized gains of $128 million in March 2021. Such gains are presented net of impairment losses in Restructuring and other in the consolidated statement of operations. As of June 30, 2021, the carrying value of our digital assets held was $1.31 billion, which reflects cumulative impairments of $50 million. The fair market value of such digital assets held as of June 30, 2021 was $1.47 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman's Asset Management Unit Files With SEC to Offer Crypto ETF

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) asset-management unit has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer a crypto-related exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to the filing submitted Monday, the bank intends...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Merchant Banking Service Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with UBS Group, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Merchant Banking Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketscpajournal.com

Digital Assets

Bitcoin and other digital assets have been prominently featured in the financial news and popular press, to the point where many individual may feel familiar with what they are. This perception, however, may not match the reality. The authors dispel some of the common misconceptions about digital assets and provide a starting point for CPAs to better understand the impact of the new digital asset ecosystem on the accounting profession.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Goldman Sachs Files Crypto-Related ETF Application with SEC

Goldman Sachs plans to create an ETF linked to companies like Nokia, Facebook, Microsoft etc. The ETF will mimic the German Solactive Index. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has joined a growing list of companies carving out a niche in the crypto world via ETF. On Monday, the world-renowned investment bank filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a ‘DeFi’ ETF that will track the major stocks of tech-oriented companies. Some of these companies include Nokia, Google, Fujitsu, Microsoft, and Accenture.
Businessthepaypers.com

Goldman Sachs partners Fiserv for transaction banking

Goldman Sachs has announced a partnership with Fiserv to scale up its transaction banking business which was launched in the UK recently. Goldman Sachs had launched transaction banking services in the US in 2020 to help businesses process domestic and international payments. This service was extended to the UK and in both countries, the bank has been able to generate traction with more than 250 clients in the US who have processed USD 1 trillion in transactions since the launch.
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Sentiment Turns Bullish As Bitcoin Rockets Past $38K – eToro Crypto Roundup

In an explosive market recovery, Bitcoin has blasted past $38K to make over 25% weekly gains. The bearish mood began to shift on Wednesday, when Elon Musk appeared at the “The B Word” conference and made clear that he has not lost his affection for Bitcoin. Then on Friday, news that Amazon is hiring a blockchain expert helped push prices even higher.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

EToro & The TIE Highlight The Importance Of Investor Sentiment In Its Latest Crypto Market Report Titled "The True Value Of Influence"

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the world's leading social investment network, released its Q2 2021 report, produced in partnership with The TIE, a leading provider of alternative data for digital assets. The True Value of Influence looks at two highly relevant and timely topics to arm investors with critical knowledge to help long-term decision-making.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bank Of America Supposedly Gives Approval For Bitcoin Futures Trading

A recent development in the crypto industry shows that clients of the second-largest bank in America can now engage in Bitcoin futures trading. The sources of this information stated their preference to remain anonymous. But they disclosed that the bank is allowing some of its clients to trade BTC Futures.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Digital Assets Are on the Rise and MasterCard Joins in With USDC

In line with a history of leaning into emerging tech to advance cash displacement and financial inclusion, Mastercard has been working on blockchain-related use cases for several years. Five months after Mastercard said that it planned to bring select stablecoins into its network, it has named the first stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), to test the means of settling payment. Selecting Circle to facilitate crypto-to-fiat conversions in a pilot program will help cryptocurrency holders spend their digital assets at merchants that accept Mastercard.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Crypto Rating Council Evaluates Which Digital Assets Are Securities

The leading cryptocurrency businesses work together on the CRC (Crypto Rating Council) to evaluate and rate digital assets on whether or not they are securities. In 2019, Coinbase led the charge to create the CRC. The founding members of the CRC are Anchorage, Bittrex, Circle, DRW Cumberland, Genesis, Grayscale Investments, and Kraken.

Comments / 0

