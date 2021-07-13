Premiere: Radiant Baby Shares New Single “This Dream”
Montreal-based musician Radiant Baby (a.k.a. Felix Mongeon) has been continuing indie pop’s ‘80s revival full force, taking cues from new wave and synth pop with an added dose of his own flamboyant style. After sharing his 2019 full-length debut, Restless, Mongeon is back this fall with his sophomore record, Pantomime. Today Mongeon also shares his latest single, “This Dream,” premiering with Under the Radar.www.undertheradarmag.com
