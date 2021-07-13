Review: Kit Modus shows its ambitions with “VCR Session II” at Callanwolde
It was perfect weather for an outdoor performance Sunday — balmy with a light breeze — and the perfect setting, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s small, grassy amphitheater, encircled by trees in full leaf. Add 12 very talented dancers and a firefly or two for atmosphere, and you have the final performance this season of the Kit Modus contemporary dance company, which is in residence at the center.www.artsatl.org
Comments / 0