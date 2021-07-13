Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Review: Kit Modus shows its ambitions with “VCR Session II” at Callanwolde

By Gillian Anne Renault
artsatl.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was perfect weather for an outdoor performance Sunday — balmy with a light breeze — and the perfect setting, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s small, grassy amphitheater, encircled by trees in full leaf. Add 12 very talented dancers and a firefly or two for atmosphere, and you have the final performance this season of the Kit Modus contemporary dance company, which is in residence at the center.

www.artsatl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Espinoza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Dance#Vcr#Kit Modus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
Related
Video GamesNME

‘The Thing II’ concept art shows gruesome monsters for cancelled project

An artist has shared their team’s creature and environment concept art for the cancelled The Thing sequel. The Thing II was planned to be a third-person survival horror game developed by Computer Artworks. However, it was cancelled in 2003 when Computer Artworks went into receivership. The game would have been a follow-up to 2002’s The Thing.
TV & Videosc21media.net

Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday July 19, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective. Tune in to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Eric Clapton fans react after musician says he refuses to play venues that require vaccine passports

Fans of Eric Clapton have been divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to from the end of September, in order for entry. On Thursday 22 July, Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti. Clapton’s comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year. “I wish to say...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Michael Blackson Surprised His Girlfriend Miss Rada With a Proposal on 'The Breakfast Club'

Alexa, play, “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge. Love is in the air! If you’re familiar with comedian Michael Blackson, then you know that he has gone through a lot on the relationship front. After several allegations of infidelity from his ex-girlfriend Georgia Reign, fans were convinced that he was determined to live the bachelor lifestyle for the rest of his life. However, it appears that the 48-year-old is ready to settle down.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy