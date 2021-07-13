Cancel
Creative Arts Emmys: Nominees to Watch Include Composers Ludwig Göransson, Kris Bowers

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
Nominees also include sound pros Gwendolyn Yates Whittle for 'WandaVision,' Onnalee Blank for 'The Underground Railroad' and a team of 'Star Wars' vets for 'The Mandalorian.'. When the Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, several Oscar winners or nominees, as well as multiple prior Emmy winners, were among the names that made the cut.

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

