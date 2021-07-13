Creative Arts Emmys: Nominees to Watch Include Composers Ludwig Göransson, Kris Bowers

It was a banner Tuesday morning for Warner Bros. Television Group, which led Hollywood’s TV studios with 79 Emmy nominations. Warner Bros. Television Group was responsible for several of the most high-profile and critically acclaimed television shows of the last year, including “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+’s breakout comedy series, as well as HBO’s recently canceled “Lovecraft Country,” both of which premiered their freshman seasons in 2020. “Ted Lasso,” which received 20 Emmy nominations, has since become one of the most critically well-received originals on Apple TV+; its sophomore season is slated to premiere July 23 and a third season has already been ordered. The 18 Emmy nominations for “Lovecraft Country” may prove bittersweet to fans, given that HBO axed the show on July 3. “Lovecraft Country” stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett reacted to the show’s 18 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, with the former stating that “our journey continues.”