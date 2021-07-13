Cancel
Police: Lincoln man arrested after assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend, neighbor

By Andrew Wegley
Lincoln Journal Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and another woman, leaving both women hospitalized, according to an arrest affidavit. The arrest comes weeks after Jesean Morris showed up at an apartment near 26th and K streets where his ex-girlfriend lives and demanded her car keys, according to the affidavit filed by Lincoln Police Officer Eric Dlouhy. The woman had a protection order against Morris.

