Thunder Draft Rewind: Sam Presti Hits a Home Run in 2008

Leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, InsideTheThunder.com will be looking back at Sam Presti's tenure as the General Manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder, recapping his draft classes in OKC.

In the 2008 NBA Draft, Sam Presti once again delivered for the soon to be named Oklahoma City Thunder.

Presti drafted not one but two franchise cornerstones.

A year removed from selecting Kevin Durant, Presti took UCLA guard Russell Westbrook with the No. 4-overall pick, and then drafted Serge Ibaka with the 24th pick at the end of the first round.

It’s hard to imagine now, but Westbrook was an unorthodox pick at the time. Just a Third-Team All-Pac 10 selection in 2008, Westbrook was the Pac 10 Defensive Player of the Year but still an incredibly raw prospect who projected to be a shooting guard at the NBA level.

But Presti and Troy Weaver saw tons of potential, and took him to be the franchise’s point guard of the future.

And the Oklahoma City front office was rewarded for their faith in the young star.

Westbrook exceeded all expectations, and will one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The point guard is a two-time All-NBA First Team selection, a five-time All-NBA Second Team selection, a nine-time All-Star, was named the League’s Most Valuable Player in 2017, and just this past season surpassed Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in an NBA career.

Westbrook spent 11 years with the Thunder, almost seemingly lifting the weight of the entire city onto his back after Durant bolted in free agency.

Alongside Westbrook, Ibaka developed into one of the NBA’s most ferocious bigs.

After staying in Europe an extra year after he was drafted, Ibaka made the move across the pond to Oklahoma City. Making an immediate impact on the defensive end of the floor, Ibaka led all rookies in blocks during the 2009-2010 NBA season.

Then, Ibaka began to become one of the premier rim protectors in the league. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive team three straight seasons from 2012-2014, averaging over three blocks per game over that span.

More than just a dunker too, Ibaka continued to add to his range over the course of his Oklahoma career. Ibaka developed into a plus-35 percent 3-point shooter in OKC, flashing the ability to space the floor and adapt to the ever changing NBA.

Serge Ibaka led the NBA in blocks in both 2012 and 2013 while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder Ezra Shaw/Getty Images via Wochit

Ibaka spent seven seasons as a member of the Thunder before Presti traded him to Orlando in a deal that sent Victor Oladipo back to Oklahoma City in return.

Presti didn’t have as much luck in the second round of the 2008 draft, selecting Walter Sharpe, Trent Plaisted, DeVon Hardin and Sasha Kaun, none of which ever made an impact in the NBA.

But when you add two players like Westbrook and Ibaka in the first round, there doesn’t need to be much production out of your second-round picks.