Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void DLC Will Release On July 28th
Mojang revealed new details of the latest DLC content coming to Minecraft Dungeons as players will be entering the Echoing Void. This new update to the game will come with both paid and free content, such as new consumables like Burning Brew a new pet in the Friendermite. There's also a new boss in the Vengeful Heart of Ender you can come across in The End, and much more. The team also announced that they will be releasing Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, and as you might have guessed, it will basically be everything as you get the main game and all six complete DLC packs in one title. You can read the official rundown from Mojang below as the Ultimate Edition will release alongside the Echoing Void DLC on July 28th.bleedingcool.com
