'The Mandalorian' to Reveal How They Brought Back Luke Skywalker in New 'Disney Gallery' Special

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return of young Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was one of the biggest and best-kept secrets in Star Wars history — and now, fans will get to see just how the cast and crew pulled it off. The story of the brand-new technology used to bring post-Return of the Jedi Luke back to life is the subject of a special episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, premiering on August 25 exclusively on Disney+.

