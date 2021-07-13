'The Mandalorian' to Reveal How They Brought Back Luke Skywalker in New 'Disney Gallery' Special
The return of young Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was one of the biggest and best-kept secrets in Star Wars history — and now, fans will get to see just how the cast and crew pulled it off. The story of the brand-new technology used to bring post-Return of the Jedi Luke back to life is the subject of a special episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, premiering on August 25 exclusively on Disney+.collider.com
