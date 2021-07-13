Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Dunbar’s Track and Field coach dies after battle with COVID-19

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TkXA_0avkapUv00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Dunbar High School’s Track and Field coach has died after battling COVID-19 since June, according to Lee County School District Assistant Director, Media Relations & Public Information Rob Spicker.

Coach Guy Thomas was in critical condition in a hospital last month, Principal Carl Burnside announced.

The Dunbar Boys Track and Field team placed third in Florida, this season.

Thomas worked as an intern with the Adidas National Track and Field team in Orlando during the summer of 2020.

Florida has reported a rise in COVID-19 cases state-wide in recent weeks.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
