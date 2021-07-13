More Walt Disney World Park Passes Added For All Ticket Types Throughout the Summer
More Walt Disney World Park Passes have been added for all three ticket types through September. All four parks are available every day for July, August, and September. Most of the month of October has full availability. All four parks are unavailable to Annual Passholders on October 1. Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are unavailable to Annual Passholders on the 2nd, while just Magic Kingdom is unavailable on the 3rd.wdwnt.com
