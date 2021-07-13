More Walt Disney World Park Passes Added For All Ticket Types Throughout the Summer

Merry Season will begin Nov. 12 at Walt Disney World Resort during “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” marking the resort’s 50th anniversary. “Disney Very Merriest After Hours,” a new special-ticketed event, will debut Nov. 8 before all the rest of the festive fun. It will be available on select nights through Dec. 21. The four hours of festivities will delight guests with “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” Disney characters throughout the park, holiday music and décor, treats included and so much more! As with other Disney After Hours events, a limited number of tickets will be sold for this event. It’s held after regular park operating hours, with lower wait times and access to more than 20 select attractions.