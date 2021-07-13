Opposition from elected leaders on plan to bring Chick-Fil-A to NYS Thruway rest stops

Last week the New York State Thruway Authority announced plans to begin a $450 million construction project to modernize 27 service areas.

The project will include new and adapted buildings, upgraded amenities, and expanded food and drink options. Chick-Fil-A was one of the expanded food options listed by the NYS Thruway Authority and elected leaders have voiced opposition to Chick-Fil-A's inclusion in the project.

Assemblymembers Harry Bronson (D - 138th District), Deborah Glick (D - 66th District) and Daniel O'Donnell (D - 69th District) issued a letter to the NYS Thruway Authority voicing their opposition Monday due to Chick-Fil-A's "controversial history of opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and families."

In the letter the assemblymembers said in part:

New York has taken great strides to expand and protect the rights of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. This includes the passage of Marriage Equality and extending non-discrimination protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender expression and identity. Most recently, we passed the Gender Recognition Act.



This move by the Thruway Authority, strikes us, as sending a message to LGBTQ+ individuals and families that it doesn't share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State. We are requesting that you re-examine the list of approved concessions for these rest spots considering Chick-Fil-A's action against the LGBTQ+ community.