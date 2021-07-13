Cancel
Bloomville, NY

Spacious Skies LLC. Articles o...

Daily Star
 14 days ago

Spacious Skies LLC. Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 05/18/2021. Office: Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, P.O. Box 701, Bloomville, NY 13739. Purpose: any lawful activity.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

PoliticsDaily Star

Mountain Majesties I LLC. Arti...

Mountain Majesties I LLC. Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 05/06/2021. Office: Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, P.O. Box 701, Bloomville, NY 13739. Purpose: any lawful activity.
EconomyDaily Star

Misty River Properties, LLC......

Misty River Properties, LLC... Notice of formation of Misty River Partners, LLC. Arts of Org filed with SSNY on 05/28/21. Office Location: Delaware Cty, NY. SSNY dsgnd. as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served&shall mail process to: 7014 13th Avenue, Suite 210, Brooklyn, NY 11228. The purpose of this LLC is Asset Mgmt.
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

Delaware County General Stores...

Delaware County General Stores, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 05/26/2021. Office: Delaware County. USCA, INC. designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to USCA, INC. 7014 13th Ave, Suite 202, Brooklyn, NY 11228. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
Laurens, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE FOR APPLICATION O...

LEGAL NOTICE FOR APPLICATION OF FRANCHISE RENEWAL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Spectrum Northeast, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Charter Communications, has filed an application for renewal of its Cable Television Franchise in the Village of Laurens, Otsego County, New York. The application and all comments filed relative thereto are available for public inspection at the Village of Laurens office during normal business hours. Interested persons may file comments on the application with the Village of Laurens clerk and with the New York State Public Service Commission within 10 days of publication. Comments may be addressed to Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Public Service Commission, 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

Notice of formation of CREATIV...

Notice of formation of CREATIVE MIDDLE AGED WOMEN, LLC. Articles of Org. filed with NY Dept. of State (DOS) on February 21, 2021. Office location: Otsego County. DOS is designated as agent upon whom process may be served and shall mail service of process to the Company at 106 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Company is organized for any lawful purpose.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

PUBLIC NOTICE OF LAW NOTICE is...

PUBLIC NOTICE OF LAW NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Representatives of the County of Otsego at a meeting thereof held on the 7th day of July, 2021, duly adopted Local Law 4 of 2021 entitled: A Local Law adopting a Pilot Youth Deer Hunting Program. This Local Law is adopted to authorize the expansion of youth hunting and allow licensed hunters ages 12 or 13 to hunt deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzle-loading firearm when accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or mentor. The full text of this Local Law of 2021 is available on the Otsego County website. Dated: July 9, 2021 Carol D. McGovern Clerk of the Board of Representatives Otsego County, New York.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION-DOME...

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION-DOMESTIC NONPROFIT CORPORATION. Joseph J. Weiland and Bentz Law Firm, P.C., The Washington Center Building, 680 Washington Road, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation for a Domestic Nonprofit Corporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Penn- sylvania, on July 9, 2021, with respect to Enterprise United Methodist Church, which has been incorporated under the provisions of the Nonprofit Corporations Law of 1988.
Jefferson, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPO...

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) - Grounds Maintenance Jefferson Central School District 1332 State Route 10 Jefferson, NY 12093 Phone: (607) 652-7821 The Jefferson School District is accepting proposals for grounds maintenance service. The scope of work is to include the following for the period of July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022, at the Jefferson Central School District campus on an as needed basis (per unit cost): Mowing: Upper Field, which includes the inside of the fenced area Campus wide (excluding upper field) Soccer Lines Baseball/softball game day preparation Baseball Infield maintenance, which includes edging, weed control, surface preparation Softball cutout maintenance, which includes edging, weed control, surface preparation Soccer nets put up/taken down Trim outfield bank on upper field Additional work for trimming, tractor, backhoe work (upon request) The proposal should be submitted with individual costs for each service broken out. Travel costs must be included in the service cost. Travel costs will not be accepted with this bid. The term of the contract shall be for one year with the option to extend for an additional year, both parties agreeing. The contract may be terminated by either party upon thirty daysÂ' written notice. All other work done is to be quoted and approved by Maintenance and/or the Superintendent. The vendor be able to provide upon request: A. Possess appropriate business licenses/insurance. Provide equipment list of appropriate equipment in safe and good working condition. D. Provide List of all employees working on the property. E. References - proof of ability to perform required work. All proposals will be reviewed by the Superintendent and/or head of Maintenance and approved by the Board of Education. The District reserves the right to accept and/or reject any or all proposals as may be deemed in the best interest of the District. Bids for this RFP shall be accepted until 3 pm on July 29, 2021. Bids may be submitted by mail or email, however, all bids must include: Attachments A, B,&C (Pages 3-6) Proof of contractor insurance and W-9 information Requests for visitation of the Campus may be made directly to Fred Loveless at Jefferson Central School District by phone at (607) 652-7821. Bids may be emailed to dfolwer@jeffersoncsd.org with the subject line "Grounds Maintenance Bid"(documents must be attached to the email in PDF format) or mailed to: Jefferson Central School District Attn: Dulcie Fowler, District Clerk - Grounds Maintenance Bid 1332 State Route 10 Jefferson, NY 12093.
Hartwick, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ...

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL (Pursuant of Sections 516 of the Real Property Tax Law) Notice is hereby given that the Assessor of the Town of Hartwick, County of Otsego, State of New York, have completed the final assessment roll for the current Year and that a certified copy has been left with Town Clerk at Town Hall where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the first day of October. Dated this 1st day of July, 2021. Matthew S Lippitt, Assessor.
Sidney, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE TOWN OF SIDNEY PL...

LEGAL NOTICE TOWN OF SIDNEY PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the TOWN OF SIDNEY PLANNING BOARD will hold a Public Hearing on the Minor Subdivision on County Highway 44. This meeting will be help Monday July 19, 2021 at 7:00pm, located at 44 Grand Street, Sidney NY 13838. Michelle George Town of Sidney Planning Board Secretary Dated: July 9, 2021.
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT C...

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF OTSEGO Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Plaintiff AGAINST The Estate of Nathan Bross Batalion, et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly entered 3-25-2021 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326 on August 3, 2021 at 10:00AM, premises known as 234 Lake Shore Drive North, Maryland, NY 12116. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Milford, County of Otsego and State of New York, SECTION: 260.05, BLOCK: 3, LOT: 42.000. Approximate amount of judgment $61,255.23 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #EF2019-510. Per the 6th Judicial District Foreclosure Auction Plan, all persons are hereby notified that the aforementioned auction will be conducted in a manner that reduces the risk of transmission of Covid-19. Please take notice that all persons attending the auction are required to wear face masks that cover both their mouth and nose and are required to observe social distancing. Adherence to these requirements is a condition of participation in the auction. For sale information, please visit Auction.com at www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832. William C. Green, Esq., Referee Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman&Gordon, LLP 53 Gibson Street Bay Shore, NY 11706 01-090420-F00 69681.
Bainbridge, NYDaily Star

Step Back in Time: Friday, July 16, 2021

BAINBRIDGE — Legislation that was passed Saturday in Albany could help to save 30 jobs at New York State Electric & Gas Corp.’s Jennison Generating Station in Bainbridge. NYSEG recently announced that it would close down the electrical generation portion of the Route 7, Bainbridge facility on Dec. 1, due to the high cost of producing electricity at Jennison, but there is a chance that the plant may yet be saved.
LawDaily Star

Mountain Majesties LLC. Articl...

Mountain Majesties LLC. Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 03/26/2021. Office: Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, P.O. Box 701, Bloomville, NY 13739. Purpose: any lawful activity.
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

AREVES HOLDINGS LLC Articles o...

AREVES HOLDINGS LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 4/21/21. Office in Delaware Co. SSNY design. Agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to The LLC 450 7th Ave #2107 NY, NY 10123. Purpose: Any lawful activity.
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

RC SQUARED NY LLC Articles of ...

RC SQUARED NY LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 5/18/2021. Office in Delaware Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 26 Flynn Pl., Wayne, NJ 07470, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

