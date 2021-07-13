Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Study: More Medicaid Enrollees Receiving Medication For Opioid Use Disorder, But Disparities Exist

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study, encompassing more than a million Medicaid recipients across 11 states including Maine, finds that those with opioid use disorder have increasing access to medications, such a naltrexone, methadone, or buprenorphine as part of their recovery plan. "Which is reflecting prescribing patterns, maybe less stigma and more awareness...

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Medicaid Expansion#Disability#Non Hispanic#Black Medicaid#Oud#Jama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Politicsmainepublic.org

Maine Department Of Corrections Will Universally Expand Drug Treatment Program

Beginning next month, the Maine Department of Corrections will offer universal access to medicated assisted treatment for opioid use disorder in all five of its facilities. Currently, treatment is available only for those with two years or less remaining on their sentence. The expanded treatment comes as new data show that nearly half of the people who died of overdoses in 2020 were former clients of the Maine DOC.
HealthWTVW

Injection used for opioid addiction treatment

In the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to forget about another epidemic – opioid addiction. In just the past decade, nearly half a million people have died from opioid overdose. Medication to treat opioid abuse has been very effective. But many patients still struggle with addiction. A new...
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Emergency department-administered, high-dose buprenorphine may enhance opioid use disorder treatment outcomes

High-dose buprenorphine therapy, provided under emergency department care, is safe and well tolerated in people with opioid use disorder experiencing opioid withdrawal symptoms, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) through the Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or the NIH HEAL Initiative.
Health ServicesMedscape News

High Medicaid Claims Denial Affecting Doc Participation: Study

Medicaid claims are denied at higher rates than are claims with Medicare and commecial insurance plans, and costs for collecting claims are higher with Medicaid than with Medicare and commercial insurance, a new study shows. As a result, doctors in states where these barriers lead to lower Medicaid reimbursements are...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Meta-analysis finds cannabis may be linked to development of opioid use disorders

The idea that cannabis is a 'gateway drug' to more harmful substances such as opioids is controversial, yet has substantially impacted drug policy, education and how we conceptualize substance use. A new systematic review and meta-analysis has found that people who use cannabis are disproportionately more likely to initiate opioid use and engage in problematic patterns of use than people who do not use cannabis. But the quality of the evidence for this finding is low.
Public HealthFuturity

More Americans get opioid addiction treatment, but racial gaps remain

Substantially more people in the United States with opioid use disorder are receiving evidence-based treatment for the disease, but there are still considerable gaps in care along racial lines, a new study shows. The results, the largest analysis to date of opioid use disorder among Medicaid recipients, provide insights that...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

First Participant Joins Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Study

Novel digital therapy modia will be evaluated in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone background therapy to see whether it is superior in reducing opioid use. The first participant has officially enrolled in Orexo’s study of digital therapeutic modia, part of a clinician-supervised treatment program for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).1.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Novel two-component intervention may help prevent unintended pregnancy among women using opioids

Increases in maternal opioid use have led to an almost doubling in the number of babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) in the U.S. in the past 10 years. This statistic led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics to call for stepped-up efforts to reduce opioid use during pregnancy, such as ensuring access to contraception to prevent unintended pregnancies among women who use opioids. More than 75% of women with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) report having had an unintended pregnancy, but they are less likely to use effective contraception compared to women who do not use drugs. Results from a multi-year trial found that a two-part intervention featuring co-located contraceptive services in opioid treatment programs and financial incentives could offer an effective solution.
Mental Healthrand.org

Mental Health Conditions and Substance Use Disorders Among Youth Subsequently Diagnosed With Opioid Use Disorder or Opioid Poisoning

This study examined receipt of services for mental health conditions and non-opioid substance use disorders (SUDs) among privately insured adolescents and young adults (ie, youth) with subsequent clinically diagnosed opioid use disorder (OUD) or opioid poisoning. Methods. Among individuals aged 12 to 25 years (N = 4,926), healthcare service utilization...
Healthpewtrusts.org

Opioid Treatment Programs: A Key Treatment System Component

The most effective treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD) are the three prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone—that are proved to increase a patient’s treatment retention and reduce illicit use and the risk of overdose.1 The only facilities legally able to offer all three medications are opioid treatment programs (OTPs), a critical component of the U.S. substance use treatment system that are regulated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), as well as state agencies, and are certified to administer any FDA-approved medication for the treatment of OUD.2 As of March 2021, there were 1,816 OTPs in the United States, and in March 2019, the last year for which data is available, approximately 409,000 patients were receiving methadone treatment at OTPs—the only health care setting where this medication can currently be accessed.3.
HealthMedicalXpress

Center releases updated national clinical guidelines for treatment of opioid use disorder

As more evidence emerges that opioid overdose deaths have increased dramatically since the onset of COVID-19, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), in collaboration with subject matter experts and medical regulatory authorities across Canada, have now released updated national clinical guidelines for the treatment of opioid use disorder. "Opioid Agonist Therapy: A Synthesis of Canadian Guidelines for Treating Opioid Use Disorder" harmonizes existing provincial and national guidelines, evidence-based practices, and expert opinions into one document aimed at providing consistent and high-quality care to people with opioid use disorder.
HealthKXLY

Does Medicare Cover Addiction Treatment?

Medicare does provide coverage for treatment of substance use disorders. But there are a wide variety of approaches, and Medicare pays for only the therapeutic services it considers reasonable and necessary. So it’s important to confirm with care providers, programs and pharmacies that Medicare reimburses them for their services. Nearly...
Healthpewtrusts.org

Missouri Initiative Combines Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder and Prenatal Care

State and local leaders can better invest in evidence-based programs to combat opioid use disorder (OUD) when they understand how to most effectively prevent overdose deaths, provide treatment, and ensure that communities have the resources they need. Amid an ongoing national opioid overdose crisis made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, many community initiatives are working to limit overdoses and save lives.
Oklahoma StateInsurance Journal

Oklahoma Lawmakers Urge Interim Study on Opioid Prescriptions

Three Oklahoma state representatives have requested an interim study to investigate clinical outcomes of patients with pain following policies resulting in rapid reductions in opioid prescribing. Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, said the study seeks to examine the effects of the restrictions on prescribed pain medication implemented within the state following...

Comments / 4

Community Policy