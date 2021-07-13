Cancel
Drag Race Fans Threw Major Shade At Shea Couleé & Monét X Change's Bachelorette Date

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, the Bachelor franchise has done away with its typical lavish travel dates and instead set entire seasons at expansive resorts around the country. That means episodes run the risk of growing repetitive, a problem production has aimed to avoid by inviting special celebrity guests for dates. It was a delight to see two RuPaul’s Drag Race icons on the July 12 episode of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but unfortunately, fans had no choice but to throw shade at the lackluster date they joined, and the tweets about Shea Couleé and Monét X Change don’t hold back.

