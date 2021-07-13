Cancel
Business

Mastercard, Verizon and the Future of Payments: What We Know So Far

By Anuz Thapa
Street.Com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastercard (MA) - Get Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Report have partnered to bring 5G to the global payments industry. The two companies made the announcement on Tuesday. Verizon said that the partnership will drive transformational solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystem. “Emerging technology such as 5G...

#Global Payments#Verizon Customers#The Future Of Payments#Ma#Mobile Edge Computing#Mastercard North America
