Emma Bunton Married: Baby Spice & Jade Jones Tie The Knot After 20 Years Together

Introducing – Mr. and Mrs. Baby Spice! After more than two decades together, Emma Bunton and Jade Jones announced that they’re officially married. Emma Bunton once sang, “I’ll give you everything / And all that I want from you/ Is a promise you will be,” and she got that promise on Tuesday (July 13). The woman once known as Baby Spice revealed that she and her longtime partner, Jade Jones, had made it official and gotten married. “Mr. and Mrs. Jones,” Emma, 45, captioned her marriage announcement on Instagram. In the photo, the “What Took You So Long?” singer looked radiant in her white wedding dress, with lace sleeves and a floral headpiece. Jade, 42, looked dapper in his Gucci blazer and hat, and he appeared to be just as happy as the blushing bride.