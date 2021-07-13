Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Emma Bunton Married: Baby Spice & Jade Jones Tie The Knot After 20 Years Together

By Jason Brow
Hollywood Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing – Mr. and Mrs. Baby Spice! After more than two decades together, Emma Bunton and Jade Jones announced that they’re officially married. Emma Bunton once sang, “I’ll give you everything / And all that I want from you/ Is a promise you will be,” and she got that promise on Tuesday (July 13). The woman once known as Baby Spice revealed that she and her longtime partner, Jade Jones, had made it official and gotten married. “Mr. and Mrs. Jones,” Emma, 45, captioned her marriage announcement on Instagram. In the photo, the “What Took You So Long?” singer looked radiant in her white wedding dress, with lace sleeves and a floral headpiece. Jade, 42, looked dapper in his Gucci blazer and hat, and he appeared to be just as happy as the blushing bride.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Geri Halliwell
Person
Emma Bunton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spice Girls#Lee Jones#Baby Spice Jade Jones#Dancing On Ice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
BBC
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Emma Bunton shares amazing throwback Spice Girls pic in Japan ahead of Olympics

Emma Bunton has made us come over all nostalgic after sharing a photo of the Spice Girls in Japan taken 25 years ago, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games which begin today. The singer - aka Baby Spice - posted the pic of the girl band posing on a street in Tokyo taken in the summer of 1996, and added the caption: "#throwback to Tokyo 25 years ago on our very special first trip to Japan!"
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton confirms she's got married to boyband star

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton has confirmed she's married her longtime partner Jade Jones. On Instagram, Emma shared a photo of her and Jade on their big day with the caption: "Mr and Mrs Jones! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" Congratulations then flowed in from her fellow Spice Girls, with Mel B writing: "Yipppee"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Emma Bunton’s net worth?

EMMA Bunton is most famous for being one of the five members of the world-famous girl band the Spice Girls. This is what you need to know about Baby Spice after she married her long-term partner... What is her net worth?. Emma - along with Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Melanie...
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

“Wannabe” my bride? Spice Girl Emma Bunton finally marries her longtime love

This past week has been exciting for Emma Bunton, and not just because she and the rest of the Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their single “Wannabe.”. It turns out that Emma, 45, secretly married her longtime partner and the father of her two children, Jade Jones, 42. Emma and Jade, a former member of the British group Damage who’s now a chef, have been dating since 1998 and became engaged in 2006. They share two children: Beau Lee Jones, 13, and Tate Lee Jones, 10.
CelebritiesKXLY

Emma Bunton reveals wedding dress

Emma Bunton has revealed her wedding dress days after the ceremony. The Spice Girls star – who tied the knot with Jade Jones on Tuesday (07.13.21) – is still in high spirits days after their nuptials as she shared a wedding day photo with her Instagram followers. She beamed with...
RelationshipsFrankfort Times

Emma Bunton didn't tell Spice Girls about wedding plans

Emma Bunton's Spice Girls bandmates didn't know she was getting married. The 45-year-old singer married Jade Jones, 42, on Tuesday (13.07.21) after 23 years together but the nuptials were so low-key, the only people in attendance at Soho Farmhouse were their mothers, sons Beau, 13, and 10-year-old Tate, and two close friends, who served as their witnesses.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Geri Horner and husband Christian stun fans with romantic horse ride

Geri Horner married her husband Christian in 2015, and the pair consistently melt fans' hearts with their romantic selfies. And on Friday, the former Spice Girls singer left her fans speechless as she headed for a special day out with her husband. WATCH: Geri Horner showcases short hair transformation. The...
RelationshipsPopculture

Spice Girls Member Ties the Knot to Longterm Partner

Two became one, and now former Spice Girl Emma Bunton is officially a married woman! On Tuesday, Bunton, better known to fans as Baby Spice, shared the exciting news that she secretly married long-time partner Jade Jones in an intimate ceremony. The couple has been an item for 21 years and share sons Tate, 10, and Beau, 13.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Katharine McPhee Rocks A Black Swimsuit & Plays With Son, 4 Months, In The Pool: Photo

Katharine McPhee looked gorgeous, as she lounged with her four-year-old son in an inflatable pool, with an adorable “mommy and me” photo. There really is nothing like a cold beer on a hot summer day! On Monday June 28, Katharine McPhee, 37, posted an adorable Instagram post with her four-month-old son Rennie David Foster, where she’s playing with him in an inflatable pool. The Smash actress rocked a stunningly simple black bathing suit, which she accessorized with gold necklaces and bracelets. As Rennie played in an inflatable pool toy, Katharine kicked back and sipped a Blue Moon. There’s only one question: why on earth does it look like the pool’s set up inside? It’s a silly and endearing photo of the new mom with her baby boy.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Amber Heard Shares She Welcomed Baby Girl: Find Out Her Unique Name

Watch: Amber Heard Is a Mom, Welcomes Baby Girl "On Her Own Terms" Amber Heard has some big news to share. On Thursday, July 1, the Aquaman actress announced the arrival of her child, a daughter, named Oonagh Paige Heard, on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself cradling the newborn, writing, "I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms."
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Every single one of Victoria Beckham’s 15 - yep 15! - engagement rings, because one is clearly not enough for Queen VB

The usual bridal jewellery timeline is... Get proposed to (or propose) and get an engagement ring... When you get married you get a wedding ring. If you have a baby you might persuade your other half to splash out on a sparkly push present or after a significant anniversary you could add an eternity ring to your stack... But switching up engagement rings every few years? If you’re not getting engaged to a new boo every year, the engagement ring stays the same, right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy