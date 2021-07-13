Sam’s Club pilots Scan & Ship service in three clubs

With the rise in online grocery occasioned by the pandemic, consumers have grown used to being in control of their shopping journey. The digital buying experience is, after all, entirely self-guided. Now, with the return to shopping in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, many consumers are noticing, more than ever before, how much of the experience is left up to other people, relying on associates for information about inventory and waiting in long lines for cashiers to ring one’s items up. Leading retailers are finding ways to put the experience back into shoppers’ hands, as they have come to expect.