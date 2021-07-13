Sam’s Club pilots Scan & Ship service in three clubs
Sam’s Club has begun testing a new in-store service that provides a ship-to-home option straight from the aisle. Called Scan & Ship, the service enables members to use the Sam’s Club mobile app to scan a product QR code — on a shelf tag or the package — for eligible merchandise and place a direct-to-home order, the Walmart-owned warehouse club chain said Tuesday. The program leverages Sam’s Club’s Scan & Go service, which allows members to scan items with their smartphone as they shop and pay through the retailer’s app, skipping the checkout line.www.supermarketnews.com
