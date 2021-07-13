Utah reports 471 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 3 additional deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Tuesday shows an increase of 471 confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

So far, 2,920,649 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,838,114 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 490 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 12.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8.7%.

231 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's stands at 2,402: