Bowen Yang becomes first-ever SNL featured player to get an Emmy nomination

By Lynette Rice
EW.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt couldn't have happened to a more deserving iceberg: Bowen Yang on Tuesday became the first-ever featured player on Saturday Night Live to earn an Emmy nomination with his nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. We know: the nomination sounds confusing when so many comics have earned...

