Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bowser Wants To Rename A D.C. Elementary School After John Lewis

By Cydney Grannan
Posted by 
DCist
DCist
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The late Congressman John Lewis (D-Ga.) stands with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on the Black Lives Matter Plaza mural on June 7, 2020. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants to rename an elementary school in Petworth after John Lewis, the late congressman and civil rights leader who passed away last year.

dcist.com

Comments / 0

DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Phil Mendelson
Person
Woodrow Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#D C#Capital Budget#D C Council#West Elementary School#Apache#Dcps#House#Selma#Wilson High School#D C Interim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Georgetown, DCPosted by
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Chesapeake Stingrays

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to overheard(at)dcist[dot]com and...
Public SafetyPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: Locals On Living With Gun Violence

The square mile in D.C. where officials found 2,759 bullet casings. [Post]. Maryland wants schools to expand COVID testing this fall. [WTOP]. How Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin got a 95% tax discount from Fairfax County. [Richmond Times-Dispatch]. Maryland didn’t distribute any emergency rental assistance money between January and...
Public HealthPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: CDC Reports ‘Superbug’ Fungus In D.C. Nursing Home

A “superbug” fungus was reported at a D.C. nursing home. [AP]. An in-depth history of how D.C.’s road and highway construction isolated neighborhoods. [GGWash]. Artist Hiroshi Sugimoto will infuse Japanese design into a renovation of the Hirshhorn sculpture garden. [CityLab]. An informative thread on gun violence following the shooting on...
Kensington, MDPosted by
DCist

The Mormon Temple On The Beltway Is Finally Opening To The Public Next Spring

After delaying its scheduled reopening in 2020, the Mormon temple in Kensington, Md., is finally reopening to the public in spring 2022. Covered in 173,000 square feet of Alabama white marble and visible to thousands of passersby on the Beltway each day, the castle-like building has been closed off to anyone except for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — like all Mormon temples — since its first dedication and open house in 1974.
Virginia StatePosted by
DCist

Virginia Recommends That Students And Staff Wear Masks At Some Schools This Fall

Virginia’s Department of Health says students, teachers, and staff at elementary schools and some middle and high schools should wear masks for the upcoming school year. The guidance from the agency is a recommendation to schools, but not required under the law. It follows the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on preventing outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools.
Small BusinessPosted by
DCist

Sponsored: DC Water Supports Businesses Through Tunnel Construction

The construction of a large tunnel system in the District requires the cooperation and patience of many stakeholders, not the least of which are the small local businesses impacted by the project. The Northeast Boundary Tunnel (NEBT) will control sewer overflows to the Anacostia River and will reduce flooding in low-lying northwest and northeast D.C. neighborhoods. To help mitigate construction impacts, DC Water partnered with three of the District’s 26 Main Street organizations.
CelebritiesPosted by
DCist

‘It Reeked Of Performance’: Nellie’s Steps Towards Inclusivity Fall Short For Activists

In the wake of a month-long boycott and ongoing demonstrations, Nellie’s Sports Bar, a mainstay in D.C.’s gay nightlife scene, has vowed to take steps towards inclusivity. After a security guard dragged a Black woman head-first down the bar’s stairs during Pride week, Nellie’s released its first in-depth statement on Friday, July 16 addressing the incident, pledging to make several changes in the bar’s operations. But those who have been boycotting, protesting, and demonstrating outside of the U Street establishment for the past several weeks describe the bar’s statement as empty and performative — failing to meet the demands that they’ve been calling for since the incident occurred and continuing to ignore the voices of Black LGBTQ+ patrons who say they’ve felt unsafe in D.C.’s queer nightlife spaces for years.
Public HealthPosted by
DCist

D.C. Region Sees Slight Uptick In COVID-19 Infections

Shortly after the region saw coronavirus case counts drop to record-breaking lows, infections are on the rise again in the D.C. area. Experts attribute the rise to myriad factors occurring at once: vaccination rates plateaued, masks requirements dropped, businesses reopened fully, summer gatherings picked up, and a new, more transmissible Delta variant is spreading across the country.
New York City, NYPosted by
DCist

Lawmakers Push To Bring Ranked-Choice Voting To D.C. In Wake Of New York City Election

A majority of D.C. councilmembers are supporting a bill that would bring ranked-choice voting to D.C. as soon as 2024. The bill, introduced Wednesday by At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson and six of her colleagues, comes in the wake of New York City’s recent mayoral election, the first citywide election to be conducted using ranked-choice voting. The system allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference; if no one candidate wins an outright majority, the worst-performing contender is dropped and votes are recalculated using voters’ second choices, and so on until one candidate wins a majority of support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy