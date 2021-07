Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin shocked the hockey world Friday night at the NHL entry draft. With the 31st pick of the 1st round, Bergevin selected 18-year-old defenceman Logan Mailloux, who had specifically asked teams not to draft him after going public with charges he had faced in Sweden last year for sharing a photo of a consensual sexual encounter with an 18-year-old woman with teammates. Bergevin attempted to get ahead of the criticism last night, having the Canadiens release a statement saying that Mailloux understood his poor behaviour and that the Habs would work with him to ensure he is accountable for his actions and understands the full impact of what he had done. As you can imagine, the pick did not sit well with many.