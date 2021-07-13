Monitoring Philadelphia’s Economic Recovery

Job recovery in Philadelphia has been slow but steady during the last six months, accelerating between April and May. With local data lagging one month behind national data, we may see a bigger increase when June numbers become available. On a seasonally adjusted basis, payroll employment increased by 3,500 jobs in May to 674,800 as employers restored 39,000 of the 114,400 jobs (34%) lost between February and May 2020. As of May 2021, Philadelphia holds 90% of the jobs it had in February 2020. Recent growth has reduced unemployment slightly to 8.7%, but it is still significantly above the February 2020 rate of 5.8%.