Peradventure, you have learned how to sell a house without an agent in LA; it doesn’t just end there. You must also know how much it costs to sell a house without an agent. Undoubtedly, selling your house on your own will save you the commission rate paid to real estate agents. Asides from this, you are looking at a comparable closing cost just like every other seller. Usually, the closing costs of selling a house without a realtor ranges between 1% and 7% of the final sale price.