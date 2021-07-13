Mom Forces 16-Year-Old Daughter to Give Up Her Baby, Things Turn Out Crazy When They Meet – Story of the Day

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.