Rangers, Mets front offices fell in love with Leiter, Rocker long before draft

Vanderbilt aces Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were drafted in the top 10, but their MLB fates were seemingly sealed weeks ago. Leiter this spring pitched in front of a few members of the Texas Rangers’ front office, and each time they walked away overly impressed. Rangers President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels saw Leiter pitch against Ole Miss in May. The 21-year-old righty struck out 13 batters and allowed just two hits in six innings.