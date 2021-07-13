Cancel
South Burlington, VT

Peter Donald Kingston, family man and wearer of ‘salmon-colored baseball hats’

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Donald Kingston, 62, of South Burlington, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. To quote one of his doctors: “Peter was a wonderful man and fought a brave battle against all odds. He never gave up hope, never complained, and never felt sorry for himself, even at the most difficult of times.” Peter is considered a pioneer patient in the field of oncology and the advances achieved during his fight with cancer will improve the lives of countless others. Born to George and Beverly Kingston on September 7, 1958, Peter grew up in central Vermont and graduated from Northfield High School in 1976. He received his B.S. in Biology from St. Lawrence University in 1980, having spent his junior year at McGill University. In the first half of his professional life, Peter had a successful sales career in the medical equipment, insurance, and telecommunications sectors. Later he launched his own property appraisal business – Kingston Real Estate Appraisers – where for the last 15 years he built and maintained a respected reputation of integrity and customer care. Peter loved life and had a life force that was both fierce and contagious. He engaged in many passions including: travel, dancing, skiing, family, all-you-can-eat shrimp bars, boating, tennis, running, and wearing salmon-colored baseball hats. His number one love in life was his children; he loved going on trips with them, supporting their dreams, and bearing witness to their many accomplishments. Peter brought a sense of adventure, kindness, and humor to everything he did and all those around him.

