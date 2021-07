ANN ARBOR, MI – Ann Arbor’s oldest burger joint is nearing its 70th birthday and, other than location, not much has changed. The original Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was founded by Jim Schafer in 1953 at the corner of Division and Packard streets. Having moved to the Ann Arbor area from Jackson, he opened his doors at that location and another on Huron Street, where he sold a hearty breakfast of two eggs, ham, toast, juice and coffee for 65 cents.