Chronic Procrastination Is Quite Common. Here's How You Beat It.

“Good vibes only.” It’s a saying most of us have heard (or said) at one point or another. And while it seems pretty harmless, taking it too literally can veer into toxic positivity territory. Very generally, toxic positivity is responding to negative emotions with glass-half-full thinking. You might be wondering, “Isn’t positivity a…positive thing?” Yes, to a point. But refusing to acknowledge the not-so-great parts of life can harm your relationships with others and with yourself. That’s we checked in with Shannon Bruin, LMSW, LCSW and therapist with Thriveworks Colorado Springs, for tips on how to strike a healthier balance between staying positive and accepting that positivity isn’t always the answer.