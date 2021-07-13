Cancel
Washington Parish, LA

Hoosiers win American Bracket in tournament

By Chris Kinkaid
bogalusadailynews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Parish Hoosiers 14U team captured the American Bracket at the Youth Basketball of America Tournament that was held July 5-8 in Winter Haven, Fla. “It was good to see the kids enjoy going off for the whole thing of playing in the YBOA and going to Florida and then representing our area so good,” said Hoosiers coach Clay Thomas. “It made me proud. It wasn’t just one kid, it was a team effort. It made me feel like the hard work is paying off for them. It was a good trip and a good experience for them.”

