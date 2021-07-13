Cancel
Halsey's next project isn't just an album, but an IMAX movie: Watch the trailer

By Marni Zipper
 12 days ago

Today Halsey announced that ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ will not just be a new album, but will also include a one-hour, IMAX, visual accompaniment.

Halsey to Debut ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ IMAX Film Ahead of Album

Before her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.
Halsey Releases Trailer For New Film Set To Upcoming Album

Halsey has released the trailer for a new "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" film to go with her upcoming album of the same name. The hour-long film experience, written by the "Without Me" singer and directed by Colin Tilley, is set to the music from her new album which drops next month, per Billboard. The IMAX film will be shown in theaters around the world, with dates and locations announced at a later date.
Halsey Announces New IMAX Film Before Release Of New Album

Halsey announces new IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love , I Want Power’, before the release of the new album with the same title. After four years since her last album, ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘, Halsey has announced that there will also be a new film released alongside the album.
Halsey Shares Preview of Nine Inch Nails-Produced Song in Movie Trailer

Nine Inch Nails collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are producing the new album by pop star Halsey, as we learned last month. Surprising? Yes. Are we curious to hear it? Also yes!. But that’s not all: Halsey will release a theatrical film this summer titled If I Can’t Have...
