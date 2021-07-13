Adele honored England after loss with a new sun-kissed snap

Cardi B has been named “Woman of the Year” by Billboard. justly? The US rapper makes an announcement to all critics. US rapper Cardi B (28, “I Like It”) can call herself “Woman of the Year”. On December 10, 2020, she will be officially awarded this title during the virtual “Billboard’s Women in Music” event. The musician is happy on Instagram and makes it clear in a video: She deserves this title very well.