Adele honored England after loss with a new sun-kissed snap

By Maia Kedem
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 12 days ago

Despite no “Hometown Glory,” Adele supported England from across the pond with a return to Instagram, following Britain’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 soccer championship.

www.audacy.com

